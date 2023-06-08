Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.15

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 213352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 122.04%.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.3076 per share. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 410,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 17.2% in the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 27,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 189,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 17.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

