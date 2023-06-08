Energi Price Hits $0.0627 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Energi has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $53,467.55 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00052734 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00036087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015871 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,399,444 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

