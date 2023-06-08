Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives $31.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENVX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Enovix has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,496,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 34,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $382,493.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 629,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,418.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,496,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 179,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,554 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enovix by 83.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the first quarter valued at $1,225,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Enovix by 38.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 37,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Enovix by 56.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

