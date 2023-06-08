Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Gap Down to $14.48

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.48, but opened at $13.19. Entrada Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 44,361 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRDA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of -0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $37,676.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,282.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $37,676.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,282.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $71,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,053 shares of company stock valued at $165,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,014,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 68,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 107,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 23,991 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Stories

