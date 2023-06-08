EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) COO Sells $579,350.00 in Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $115.12. The company had a trading volume of 863,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,170. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EOG. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

