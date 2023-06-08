Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 17,933 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $20,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.8 %

ODFL opened at $316.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.85. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.70 and a 52 week high of $381.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

