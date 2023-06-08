Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 40,232 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after buying an additional 862,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $761,318,000 after purchasing an additional 90,188 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in IQVIA by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,757,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,437,000 after acquiring an additional 358,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,235,000 after purchasing an additional 95,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,558,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,661,000 after acquiring an additional 193,590 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

IQVIA Price Performance

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $208.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.09. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.