Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 5,031 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $18,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

