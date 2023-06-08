Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $30,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,823,123,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,750,974,000 after acquiring an additional 73,839 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after acquiring an additional 171,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $409,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $257.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. Waters’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Barclays dropped their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

