Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 234,417 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 234,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,539,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Simon Property Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,532 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,612 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,681,000 after purchasing an additional 86,028 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $112.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.33. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

