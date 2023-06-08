Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,291 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $23,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,003,000 after buying an additional 150,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,899,000 after buying an additional 357,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,419,000 after buying an additional 111,754 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in AMETEK by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,602,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,403,000 after buying an additional 46,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AMETEK by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,830,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,904,000 after buying an additional 222,881 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $151.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $151.52.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

