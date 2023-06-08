Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $24.97 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102,018 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $24,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after buying an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Prologis by 27.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prologis by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $128.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.72 and a 200-day moving average of $121.49.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

