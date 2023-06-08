Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $14.96 Million Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,045,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,961,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,150,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,720 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,178,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,911,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after acquiring an additional 326,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,326,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,609,000 after buying an additional 1,804,248 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,198,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after buying an additional 222,376 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of -0.23.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

