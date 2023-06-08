Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 6,935 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 735,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Marathon Oil worth $19,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Oil Stock Up 4.9 %

Several analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $24.31 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.