Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Shares Acquired by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,060 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equillium were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EQ traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,494. The company has a market cap of $21.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Equillium, Inc. has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

Equillium ( NASDAQ:EQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Equillium from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

