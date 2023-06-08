Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.38.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $181.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $178.78 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.64.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after buying an additional 1,322,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.