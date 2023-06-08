Ethereum Classic 24-Hour Volume Reaches $88.49 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.99 or 0.00063968 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.40 billion and approximately $88.49 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,561.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00333680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013314 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00540827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.57 or 0.00420041 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,346,343 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

