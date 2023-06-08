Euronext (EPA:ENX) Shares Down 0.7%

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €62.85 ($67.58) and last traded at €62.85 ($67.58). Approximately 65,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €63.30 ($68.06).

Euronext Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €68.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €70.88.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

