European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 791 ($9.83) and last traded at GBX 790 ($9.82). Approximately 196,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 202,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 784 ($9.75).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 774.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 754.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £782.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -920.00 and a beta of 0.85.
About European Opportunities Trust
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
