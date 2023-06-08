EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Up 5.3%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.16. 12,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 34,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EVE in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on EVE in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EVE in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.
EVE Trading Up 3.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 0.49.
Institutional Trading of EVE
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVE by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of EVE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVE in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVE in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000.
About EVE
Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
