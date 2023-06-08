Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Sells C$494,042.50 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total value of C$494,042.50.
TSE:FFH opened at C$1,021.27 on Thursday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of C$612.00 and a 52-week high of C$1,021.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$934.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$877.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.94.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$57.39 by C$9.39. The firm had revenue of C$8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.08 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 172.6212389 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
