Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sets New 1-Year High at $150.90

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $150.90 and last traded at $150.52, with a volume of 33000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

In other news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski purchased 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.25 per share, for a total transaction of $74,641.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,697.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kerry T. Willie sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $121,878.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,876.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Everett M. Dobrinski bought 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.25 per share, with a total value of $74,641.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,697.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Stories

