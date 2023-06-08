Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS.

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $146.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.77. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.37%.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 7.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FERG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,063.10.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

