Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS.
NASDAQ:FERG opened at $146.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.77. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.37%.
FERG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,063.10.
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.
