Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 121,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,416. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

