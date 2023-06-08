Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,949 Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 370.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,949. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $28.42.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.