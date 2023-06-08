Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Buys 1,018 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,231,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 23,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.82. 44,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,434. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

