Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 19,510 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,993,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,078,000 after purchasing an additional 66,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,910,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LNT stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,231. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.