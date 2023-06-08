Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $26.57 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.44. 833,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,697. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.20 and its 200-day moving average is $140.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

