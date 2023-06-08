Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Invests $210,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UPS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.86. 1,257,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,402. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.29 and its 200-day moving average is $181.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $146.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

