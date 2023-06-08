Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,138.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BND stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,235. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

