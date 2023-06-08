Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Purchases 156,985 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating) by 2,229.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.

Shares of BATS JCPB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.48. 146,792 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

