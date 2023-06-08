Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 208 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.02. 317,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,356. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $160.21. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.75.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

