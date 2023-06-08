Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 281 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.57. 1,747,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,218. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.