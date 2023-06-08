Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 67,506 Shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. decreased its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,506 shares during the quarter. Hartford Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $17,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSRT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 72,678 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,248,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000.

HSRT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.01. 8,712 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

