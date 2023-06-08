Financial Review: FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) and American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Rating) and American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FLJ Group and American Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLJ Group N/A N/A N/A American Realty Investors 880.72% 45.01% 29.48%

Volatility and Risk

FLJ Group has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Realty Investors has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

8.8% of FLJ Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of American Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of FLJ Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 90.8% of American Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FLJ Group and American Realty Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLJ Group $91.70 million 0.73 $115.28 million N/A N/A American Realty Investors $37.54 million N/A $373.35 million $22.60 0.89

American Realty Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FLJ Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FLJ Group and American Realty Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLJ Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

American Realty Investors beats FLJ Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLJ Group

FLJ Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. The company was formerly known as Q&K International Group Limited and changed its name to FLJ Group Limited in September 2022. FLJ Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc. engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

