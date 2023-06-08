First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives $68.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. FMR LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,610,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth $72,249,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after buying an additional 1,257,338 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth $57,776,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $53,163,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Stock Performance

First American Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of FAF stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $64.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.52%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

