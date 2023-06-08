First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
First Bancorp Stock Down 4.0 %
FNLC traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.75. 18,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,778. The firm has a market cap of $296.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. First Bancorp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $32.05.
In other First Bancorp news, Director Kimberly Swan acquired 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $49,106.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,543 shares in the company, valued at $214,258.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,988 shares of company stock valued at $97,455 over the last three months. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.
