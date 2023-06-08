First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

First Bancorp Stock Down 4.0 %

FNLC traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.75. 18,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,778. The firm has a market cap of $296.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. First Bancorp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $32.05.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

In other First Bancorp news, Director Kimberly Swan acquired 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $49,106.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,543 shares in the company, valued at $214,258.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,988 shares of company stock valued at $97,455 over the last three months. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

About First Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNLC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 27.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.