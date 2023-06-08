First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 16,343 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $88,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VBR stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.41. The company had a trading volume of 57,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,017. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.