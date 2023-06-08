First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 140,305 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,583 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,305 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $110,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 8,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.70. 814,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,402,113. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.