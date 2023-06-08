First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 814,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,173 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $115,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.84. 1,276,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,187,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $406.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.11.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,928,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,696,361 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.31.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

