First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 747,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,436 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $67,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.62. 697,282 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.30.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

