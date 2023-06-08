First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 16,165 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $61,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,185 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $685,651,000 after buying an additional 72,481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 273,193 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $80,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,806,678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $532,753,000 after acquiring an additional 77,361 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,049,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $405.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,872,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,951. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.28 and a twelve month high of $418.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.71. The company has a market capitalization of $180.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $22,305,805 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

