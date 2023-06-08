First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,957 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Consolidated Edison worth $62,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $93.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

