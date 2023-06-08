First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,196 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Diamondback Energy worth $106,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,296.3% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

FANG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.09. 188,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

