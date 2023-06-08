First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,480 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schlumberger worth $81,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 11,443.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,889,000 after buying an additional 5,134,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,547,000 after buying an additional 2,752,648 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $138,794,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 178.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after buying an additional 2,271,485 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.71. 1,297,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,688,857. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

