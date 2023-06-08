First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,147,232 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 343,123 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of QUALCOMM worth $126,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,813,819. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

