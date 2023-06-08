First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,061 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $70,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $332.99. 530,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,701. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.09. The firm has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,935,026 shares of company stock valued at $567,423,318. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

