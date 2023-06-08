First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 161,039 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,604,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,039 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $130,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.52. 90,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,264. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $99.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

