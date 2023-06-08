First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,084 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 44,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 85,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $46.58 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

