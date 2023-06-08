Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Flanigan’s Enterprises’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

Flanigan’s Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 52.9% per year over the last three years.

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.72. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $36.05.

Flanigan’s Enterprises ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $41.86 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc engages in the operation of a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the Restaurants and Package Liquor Stores segments. The Restaurant segment provides casual and standardized dining services. The Package Liquor Stores segment includes retail liquor sales and related items.

